NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in NRG Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $189.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here