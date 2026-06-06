NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 341,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of NRG Energy worth $207,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after buying an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $99,521,000 after buying an additional 601,079 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,951,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,415,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Evercore began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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