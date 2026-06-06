NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 186,684 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Evercore started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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