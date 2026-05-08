Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Position Boosted by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 361,000 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in NU were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NU by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,464,569,000 after purchasing an additional 239,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,187,935,000 after purchasing an additional 659,526 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NU by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,176,407 shares of the company's stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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