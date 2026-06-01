Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,421 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,104,421 shares during the period. NU accounts for 0.8% of Jordan Park Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC's holdings in NU were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,464,569,000 after acquiring an additional 239,660 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,187,935,000 after acquiring an additional 659,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $763,792,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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