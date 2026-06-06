Nuance Investments LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,917 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.2% of Nuance Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nuance Investments LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,093 shares of the company's stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Key Headlines Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Article

Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Article

Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Positive Sentiment: The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Article

The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Neutral Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference appearance and prior earnings update reinforced steady fundamentals, but there was no single new operating headline driving the move. Article

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 4.8%

KMB stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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