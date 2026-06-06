Nuance Investments LLC Has $14.70 Million Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 89,956 shares during the period. Portland General Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Nuance Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Portland General Electric worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get POR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5513 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.21%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,927.20. This represents a 385.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $367,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,909.91. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Portland General Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Portland General Electric wasn't on the list.

While Portland General Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here