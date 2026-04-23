Nutanix $NTNX Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,568 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nutanix worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nutanix by 102.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 868,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 438,268 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nutanix by 222.8% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 353,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 244,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1,734.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 192,294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 674.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,590 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,517,888 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 653,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company's stock.

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Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 331,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,662. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nutanix's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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