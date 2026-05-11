Nutanix $NTNX Shares Purchased by Katamaran Capital LLP

Katamaran Capital LLP lifted its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 270.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,094 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for 3.4% of Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 40.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $492,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,005 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 17,534.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,281,342 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,984,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,357,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,348,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,517,888 shares of the technology company's stock worth $181,734,000 after acquiring an additional 653,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

Further Reading

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