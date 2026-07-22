Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175,282 shares of the company's stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.45% of Nutrien worth $165,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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