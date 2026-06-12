Nuveen LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Nuveen LLC lessened its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,149 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 30,231 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned 0.46% of McDonald's worth $1,002,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after buying an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald's by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,643,704,000 after buying an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,195,965,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $2,890,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McDonald's by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,283,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,614,843,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $289.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.90. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.85 and a 52-week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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