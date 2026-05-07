nVent Electric PLC $NVT Position Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,365 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up 3.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.87% of nVent Electric worth $143,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,467.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,807,000 after buying an additional 1,288,924 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $78,222,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $59,312,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 93.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,452 shares of the company's stock worth $73,137,000 after buying an additional 482,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,171,745.30. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,625. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations (revenue +53.5% y/y, EPS beat) and management raised 2026 guidance, supporting upside for the shares. Article Title

Q1 results materially beat expectations (revenue +53.5% y/y, EPS beat) and management raised 2026 guidance, supporting upside for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added NVT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum-focused funds and traders. Article Title

Zacks added NVT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum-focused funds and traders. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc initiated/issued a Buy on NVT (additional analyst upgrades and higher price targets are clustering around the name), reinforcing the bullish narrative. Article Title

KeyBanc initiated/issued a Buy on NVT (additional analyst upgrades and higher price targets are clustering around the name), reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Wolfe Research Transportation & Industrials conference on May 19 — an opportunity to reinforce guidance and discuss data-center/order trends. Article Title

Management will present at the Wolfe Research Transportation & Industrials conference on May 19 — an opportunity to reinforce guidance and discuss data-center/order trends. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts provide conflicting views in sector roundups; while consensus tilts positive (average target ~$184.20), coverage is not unanimous — monitor revisions. Article Title

Some analysts provide conflicting views in sector roundups; while consensus tilts positive (average target ~$184.20), coverage is not unanimous — monitor revisions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares (reducing his stake ≈23% of his holding), which some investors read as a near-term negative signal. Article Title

Insider selling: EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares (reducing his stake ≈23% of his holding), which some investors read as a near-term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Randolph Wacker sold ~4,094 shares (~7.6% reduction of his holding) in early May; while not unusually large for executives, it can temper sentiment. Article Title

Insider selling: CAO Randolph Wacker sold ~4,094 shares (~7.6% reduction of his holding) in early May; while not unusually large for executives, it can temper sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian downgrade/analysis raises macro-related downside risks (energy/macro shocks could pressure demand), adding a cautionary view for some investors. Article Title

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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