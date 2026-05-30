NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,668 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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