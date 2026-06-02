NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Stiles Financial Services Inc's Largest Position

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,422 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 9.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced the Vera CPU , Vera Rubin systems, and the DSX platform for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Article Title

The company also introduced the , systems, and the for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Multiple partners, including TSMC, Foxconn, CoreWeave, ABB, Cadence, and Siemens , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Article Title

Multiple partners, including , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Neutral Sentiment: There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Article Title

There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also raised concerns about valuation and competition, including commentary that rival chipmakers and Chinese alternatives could challenge NVIDIA’s growth trajectory over time. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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