NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,451 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average of $189.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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