NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 845,143 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 129,142 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.61%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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