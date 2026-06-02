NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced the Vera CPU , Vera Rubin systems, and the DSX platform for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Article Title

The company also introduced the , systems, and the for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Multiple partners, including TSMC, Foxconn, CoreWeave, ABB, Cadence, and Siemens , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Article Title

Multiple partners, including , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Neutral Sentiment: There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Article Title

There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also raised concerns about valuation and competition, including commentary that rival chipmakers and Chinese alternatives could challenge NVIDIA’s growth trajectory over time. Article Title

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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