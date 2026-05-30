NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,945 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Encompass More Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Encompass More Asset Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here