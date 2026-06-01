NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,275 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average is $189.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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