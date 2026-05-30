NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,891 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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