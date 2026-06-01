NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,381 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Channel Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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