NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rede Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 65,228 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JM2 Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,132,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here