NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,739 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 92,369 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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