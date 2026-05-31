NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,339 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 40,313 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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