NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,932 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 51,410 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 12.3% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $480,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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