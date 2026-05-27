NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,907 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.96.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Article Title

Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Article Title

Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Article Title

Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Neutral Sentiment: There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Article Title

There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Article Title

Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Negative Sentiment: Another cautionary piece argued that NVIDIA’s blockbuster quarter may hide a warning, reflecting investor concern that the stock’s expectations are now very high. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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