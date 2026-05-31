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NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Reduced by WealthShield Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • WealthShield Partners LLC cut its NVIDIA stake by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,751 shares and ending with 81,926 shares worth about $15.3 million.
  • NVIDIA’s latest earnings beat expectations, with $1.87 EPS and $81.62 billion in revenue, while revenue surged 85.2% year over year.
  • The company boosted shareholder returns by announcing a new quarterly dividend of $0.25 and authorizing an $80 billion stock buyback, even as analysts remain broadly bullish with an average Buy rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA.

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,926 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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