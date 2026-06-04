NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.1% of Colonial River Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.83 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. The company has a market cap of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA and set a $270 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Needham reiterated a rating on NVIDIA and set a price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the RTX Spark AI PC chip , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers.

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving Navitas , Aptiv , Coherent , Lightmatter , and Ayar Labs , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push.

More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving , , , , and , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Reuters: Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth

Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news.

NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as Broadcom , Marvell , and even non-chip infrastructure names.

Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as , , and even non-chip infrastructure names. Negative Sentiment: There was also a minor overhang from political insider selling, including Senator Sheldon Whitehouse disclosing a sale of NVDA shares, which may add to near-term caution. Finbold: U.S. politician suspiciously dumps Nvidia stock after 10 years

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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