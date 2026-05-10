NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in NVR were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17 shares of the construction company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,973.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,930.00 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6,692.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,212.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $94.83 EPS. The company's revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 380.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total transaction of $1,584,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,057,915.16. The trade was a 34.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,649.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here