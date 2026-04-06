Nvwm LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,535 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ZTS opened at $117.83 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.91.

View Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here