Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

SOLS stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.96. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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