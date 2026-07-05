NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 203.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.72. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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