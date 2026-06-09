O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 289,149 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540,879 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 289,149 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in shares of Vale by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Vale by 15,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.65.

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Vale Stock Down 1.5%

VALE stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vale

In other news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap purchased 12,990 shares of Vale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia purchased 10,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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