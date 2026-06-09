O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,824 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,931 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,622,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,709,734,000 after purchasing an additional 184,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,141,948,000 after purchasing an additional 142,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $912,562,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $815,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $252.60 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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