O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $89.31 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $89,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $181.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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