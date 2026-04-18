Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,594 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qualcomm from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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