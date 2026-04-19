Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $329,000 Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9%

SPOT stock opened at $536.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.18. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $690.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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