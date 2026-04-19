Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $392,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 47,586 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $336,815,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,425 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary settlement reached in six shareholder derivative suits tied to Abbott’s U.S. infant‑formula business, reducing litigation overhang for investors. Read More.

Preliminary settlement reached in six shareholder derivative suits tied to Abbott’s U.S. infant‑formula business, reducing litigation overhang for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New data on Cancerguard MCED (multi‑cancer early detection) presented at AACR 2026 — important for Abbott’s growth thesis since the Exact Sciences deal expanded its oncology diagnostics exposure. Continued clinical progress supports longer‑term revenue upside. Read More.

New data on Cancerguard MCED (multi‑cancer early detection) presented at AACR 2026 — important for Abbott’s growth thesis since the Exact Sciences deal expanded its oncology diagnostics exposure. Continued clinical progress supports longer‑term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insiders added roughly $3.1M of stock, and a number of analysts still see upside — some calling the post‑acquisition pullback a buying opportunity given valuation and Abbott’s dividend track record. Read More. Read More.

Insiders added roughly $3.1M of stock, and a number of analysts still see upside — some calling the post‑acquisition pullback a buying opportunity given valuation and Abbott’s dividend track record. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: adjusted EPS $1.15 (vs. $1.14 est.) and revenue $11.16B (vs. $10.99B); company set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.38–$5.58 and Q2 guide to $1.25–$1.31, explicitly including ~$0.20 of dilution from the Exact Sciences acquisition. Investors are parsing beat vs. the guidance change. Read More.

Q1 results: adjusted EPS $1.15 (vs. $1.14 est.) and revenue $11.16B (vs. $10.99B); company set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.38–$5.58 and Q2 guide to $1.25–$1.31, explicitly including ~$0.20 of dilution from the Exact Sciences acquisition. Investors are parsing beat vs. the guidance change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst commentary emphasize medical‑device strength offset by Diagnostics/Nutrition softness and acquisition-related margin pressure — useful for active traders but mixed for near‑term stock direction. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and analyst commentary emphasize medical‑device strength offset by Diagnostics/Nutrition softness and acquisition-related margin pressure — useful for active traders but mixed for near‑term stock direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after the print because Abbott trimmed guidance and flagged Nutrition weakness and margin compression; coverage shows the takeover (≈$21–23B) is dilutive near term. Read More.

Market reaction: shares fell after the print because Abbott trimmed guidance and flagged Nutrition weakness and margin compression; coverage shows the takeover (≈$21–23B) is dilutive near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Many brokers lowered price targets and some cut forecasts following Q1/guidance — several firms kept positive ratings but reduced targets (examples include RBC, Jefferies, Raymond James, Citi and others), amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Many brokers lowered price targets and some cut forecasts following Q1/guidance — several firms kept positive ratings but reduced targets (examples include RBC, Jefferies, Raymond James, Citi and others), amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes and headlines highlighted the EPS guidance cut and Nutrition slump as primary reasons for the earlier drop — these remain catalysts to watch for the next quarter. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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