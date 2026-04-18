Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.59 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $39,500,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,565,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $2,207,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Alibaba Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.68.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $336.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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