Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $609,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,826 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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