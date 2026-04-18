Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,446 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Cameco were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,493,978,000 after buying an additional 235,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,503,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,133,147,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,089,080,000 after buying an additional 85,762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $456,530,000 after buying an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cameco by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $388,068,000 after buying an additional 2,489,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $120.53 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Glj Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Cameco to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Further Reading

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