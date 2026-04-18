Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $547.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $72.62 and a 12-month high of $553.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.73.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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