Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,385 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.35.

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Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is 64.60%.

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Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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