Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,356 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 124,879 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Occidental Petroleum worth $44,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,345,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 267,807 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 134,128 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 29,566 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,696,716,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,947,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

More Occidental Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Barclays upgraded , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for OXY , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Article

Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage comparing OXY with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Article

Analyst-focused coverage comparing with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on OXY is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Article

Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Energy stocks were also under pressure in broader trading, which can drag on Occidental Petroleum even when company-specific news is constructive. Article

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0%

OXY stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Occidental Petroleum's revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Occidental Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Occidental Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Occidental Petroleum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here