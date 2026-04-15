Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,731 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 62,737 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $66,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,747 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,821 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 1,040,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $412,045,000 after buying an additional 900,677 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $39,613,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $35,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Key Occidental Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 4.6%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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