Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,844 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.36 billion, a PE ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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