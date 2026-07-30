Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,265 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 58,517 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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