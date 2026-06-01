OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.63% of OGE Energy worth $54,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 618.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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