Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Oklo were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 598,039 shares in the company, valued at $42,161,749.50. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 619,588 shares of company stock worth $37,115,701 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oklo Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.06.

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Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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