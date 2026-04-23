OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AbbVie by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,918,000 after buying an additional 1,758,657 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after buying an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,609,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.19.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy/strong‑buy and a $262 price target (≈29% upside vs. recent levels), giving investors a fresh bullish analyst thesis and heavier buy-side attention. Canaccord $262 Target

Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy/strong‑buy and a $262 price target (≈29% upside vs. recent levels), giving investors a fresh bullish analyst thesis and heavier buy-side attention. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie announced a $1.4 billion, 185‑acre manufacturing campus in Durham, NC — its largest single‑site capital investment — that will integrate AI-enabled production and support immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines while creating ~734 permanent jobs. This is a long‑term manufacturing and capacity build that supports revenue durability. Durham Campus Reuters

AbbVie announced a $1.4 billion, 185‑acre manufacturing campus in Durham, NC — its largest single‑site capital investment — that will integrate AI-enabled production and support immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines while creating ~734 permanent jobs. This is a long‑term manufacturing and capacity build that supports revenue durability. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to develop new pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential future revenue streams in pain therapeutics. Haisco Licensing Deal

AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to develop new pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential future revenue streams in pain therapeutics. Positive Sentiment: Late‑breaking Phase 2 data for AbbVie’s ADC mirvetuximab (ELAHERE) and the company’s AI‑enabled manufacturing plan have been highlighted as factors that could materially reframe the bull case for ABBV, supporting upside case tied to oncology execution. Durham AI Plant and ELAHERE Data

Late‑breaking Phase 2 data for AbbVie’s ADC mirvetuximab (ELAHERE) and the company’s AI‑enabled manufacturing plan have been highlighted as factors that could materially reframe the bull case for ABBV, supporting upside case tied to oncology execution. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is on investors’ radars with several media pieces and analyst commentary summarizing its pipeline and capital plans; increased attention can amplify moves in either direction. Investor Attention Article

AbbVie is on investors’ radars with several media pieces and analyst commentary summarizing its pipeline and capital plans; increased attention can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie has an upcoming quarterly earnings release — scheduled by market calendars — a near‑term event that often drives volatility as investors re‑rate guidance and margins. Earnings Release Notice

AbbVie has an upcoming quarterly earnings release — scheduled by market calendars — a near‑term event that often drives volatility as investors re‑rate guidance and margins. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive newsflow, some analysts and models flag that AbbVie may not have the ideal setup for an easy near‑term earnings beat; valuation remains elevated versus historical norms, which can prompt profit‑taking and weigh on the stock after the recent run. Zacks Earnings Outlook

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $202.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $217.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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